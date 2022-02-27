Two sisters from Central York battle for District 3 bowling championship

STEVE HEISER

Two Central York High School teammates faced off for the District 3 girls’ individual bowling championship on Saturday at ABC North Lanes in Harrisburg.

The two Panthers also happen to be sisters.

In the end, senior Madison Brenneman won the gold medal over her sister, Kamryn, 189-168. Kamryn is a sophomore.

The Brennemans finished on top of a girls’ field of 40 bowlers.

Madison won her quarterfinal match with a 264 score, while Kamryn scored a 211 to win her quarterfinal.

Madison followed with a 214 in the semifinals, while Kamryn had a 245. In the semifinals, Madison knocked off No. 1 seed Taylor Mills of Warwick, while Kamryn beat No. 2 seed Jewel Johnson of Bishop McDevitt.

In qualifying for the match-play portion of the event, Kamryn finished with a 984 total over five qualifying games to earn the No. 3 seed, while Madison was fourth at 974.

The Brennemans were the only two York-Adams bowlers to make the match-play final eight in either the boys’ or girls’ fields.

Ethan Reimert of Exeter Township took the boys' championship.

