'A sense of safety': Local chiropractor a leader in concussion protection

DANTE GREEN

717-505-5418/@TaySean14

A York County chiropractor, Kevin Jackson, has developed the XOSKELETON.

The device connects a football helmet to the shoulder pads with rubber tubing.

The device is designed to reduce the force of impacts to the head, neck and brain.

Football is one of the most dangerous contact sports in the nation.

Each year, 300,000 concussions are reported in the sport. As few as three concussions in a lifetime can lead to long-lasting effects such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is brain degeneration likely caused by repeated head traumas.

"You just don’t know what type of collision you are going to experience playing these contact sports," said Dr. Kevin Jackson. "That is where awareness becomes a big thing and the equipment being developed becomes a needed thing.”

Jackson, a chiropractor based in Springettsbury Township, invented another layer in protective equipment for the nervous system. It's currently being tested by the Northeastern Bobcats youth football team after a decade of development.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Technology and science have advanced, but not enough to totally protect the players. Helmets and other protective gear have been introduced in the NFL and college leagues to better protect players from consistent head injury, but most experts agree that more safety is needed.

Jackson's invention, dubbed the XOSKELETON, attaches a football helmet to the shoulder pads using strategically placed rubber tubing similar to the HANS device used in auto racing.

It's designed to reduce the acceleration of the head and brain during game action, as well as excessive movement of the neck upon impact. The greater G-force received during an impact, the more acceleration of the head and neck. That translates into greater potential for mild traumatic brain injury.

Jackson’s device: Jackson said he's treated more than 20,000 patients in his 31 years as a chiropractor, many with sports-related injuries. He also serves as the clinic director at Sigafoose.

The XOSKELETON, he said, is a positive step in decreasing concussive and sub-concussive injuries.

“There is currently no protective equipment on the market for acceleration/deceleration injuries (or whiplash effect),” he said. “With the rubber bands on the XOSKELETON, it slows down the acceleration of your head and brain and the excessive movement of your neck after an impact takes place.”

Helmets have been designed before to soften the impact of concussive hits, but the rubber tubing that mitigates angular acceleration is a new concept, Jackson said.

Small hits can add up: Jackson not only hopes to provide equipment that helps protect players from absorbing too much force, especially smaller ones, but also help steer the conversation toward the effect that those hits can have on the long-term health of athletes.

"These hits can add up, causing (mild traumatic brain injury), sometimes leading to symptoms such as aggressive behavior, irrational decision making, absenteeism and poor test scores in school. Neurologically, these hits can have a life-long effect on you and this discussion is being swept under the table. We blindly put our kids into football and are unaware about some of these things.”

The subconcussive impact is a vital part of the conversation that Jackson feels not a lot of people are aware of. These types of impacts are also known as head exposures and refer to the potential damage that can accumulate from one season to the next and is associated with changes in the brain at a cellular level.

Concussions occur from a head impact where the brain bounces off the inside of the skull. This type of concussion requires a G-force (acceleration plus mass) somewhere between a 90-100 G-force rate. However, it only takes as little as 5 G-force rate to create a shearing force to the upper spine that can create a brain-stem concussion (whiplash effect). This is the most probable type of concussion to occur at the youth level. That's what the XOSKELETON is designed to protect against.

Testing with the Northeastern Bobcats: Jackson self-funded a field test with the help of volunteers from the Northeastern Bobcats youth program.

That allowed him to test his XOSKELETON in a live setting.

Children were fitted with the equipment and data was recorded through mouthpieces with accelerometers. Each hit was recorded, detailing where the hit took place and how much damage was sustained. The data showed how impactful or how much damage the players experienced after each hit. The players would wear the gear one week and then not wear it the next.

According to Jackson’s field-test data, when used, the XOSKELETON decreased angular acceleration by 11%. The amount of damage the children suffered when wearing the device, vs. not wearing the product, was lower.

In lab testing, there was a larger decrease at 27%.

The data supports the theory that Jackson’s equipment is effective in helping to reduce the damage that players sustain during their games.

Device has the support of coaches, parents: Northeastern head coach Guy Slaughter believes the protective wear kept the kids safe and will help him protect more children in the future.

“It helps me keep track of who wasn’t using proper technique or leading with their head,” he said. “I was able to see who was getting hit in the head. It made my job easier as the coach. The technology gave me readings so I can see who is getting hit in the head too much. It was very eye-opening. I loved the technology.”

Slaughter allowed the technology to be used all season with his players and has become one of its biggest supporters.

“I had no complaints about it,” he said. “All the parents loved it and they felt better about their kids playing. I’m trying to get in the place where all my players and organization wear it next season.”

Amy Niedig, a parent of two of the Bobcats' players, knew she wanted to make the game safer for kids but was not entirely sure how she could. Jackson approached her one day asking for her daughter, Abby, to model the gear.

She performed active drills and wore the gear to see how comfortable it would be for her. Once Jackson outlined the benefits of the XOSKELETON and how it would work, Amy realized she had found another way to protect both of her children.

“It’s a relief to see how far the equipment brought that impact of hits down,” she said. “There are some bigger kids and they can hit very hard. No matter the size, the kids hit harder than you think. Seeing the results and G-force some of these kids' release was surprising. Some of them are hitting at high levels, 80-90s.”

Neidig's son Chase and Abby wore the equipment all season long and their mother has become a firm believer that “it should be mandatory football equipment.”

“It gave me a sense of safety for my kids,” she said. “They hit very hard even though they are young. It gave me more sense that they were better protected. It was great, it helped kids from getting hurt. It was great to see how much safer some people are trying to make the kids.”

Looking to make York a leader in head protection: Jackson received plenty of support from other coaches and parents.

He's looking forward to more teams at the youth league level wearing his equipment and already presented his idea to a helmet company. If successful, you may see this design as early as 2023. He hopes to make York the leader in head health protection for youth football in the United States.

“There is not a lot of study in this area at the moment,” he said. “It’s an emerging field."

Jackson recruited UCLA neuroscientist Dr. Kristen Willeumier to help in his research. Willeumier was the head of Amen Clinics in Los Angeles and worked with the NFL with concussion research.

Jackson and Willeumier authored a scientific manuscript on the XOSKELETON, which can be read by visiting www.jacksonathletic.com.

If you are interested in learning more or volunteering this upcoming football season, please contact Jackson at drkevinjackson@comcast.net.

Reach Dante Green at dgreen@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.