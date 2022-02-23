SPORTS

Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
West York's Taelyn Thomas competes during the YAIAA Diving Championships at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 23. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 5-A First Round

Manheim 30, New Oxford 13, H

HIGH SCHOOL DIVING

District 3 Class 2-A Championships at Big Spring High School, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

CPIHL Playoff Game

Central York vs. Hershey at Klick Lewis Arena, Annville, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAC Tournament Quarterfinals

York 50, Lebanon Valley 44, F

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

PSUAC Tournament Semifinals

Penn State York 23, Penn State Greather Allegheny 15, 1H

