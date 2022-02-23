Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 23. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 5-A First Round
Manheim 30, New Oxford 13, H
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVING
District 3 Class 2-A Championships at Big Spring High School, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
CPIHL Playoff Game
Central York vs. Hershey at Klick Lewis Arena, Annville, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
MAC Tournament Quarterfinals
York 50, Lebanon Valley 44, F
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
PSUAC Tournament Semifinals
Penn State York 23, Penn State Greather Allegheny 15, 1H
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.