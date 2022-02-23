Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 23. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 5-A First Round

Manheim 30, New Oxford 13, H

HIGH SCHOOL DIVING

District 3 Class 2-A Championships at Big Spring High School, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

CPIHL Playoff Game

Central York vs. Hershey at Klick Lewis Arena, Annville, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAC Tournament Quarterfinals

York 50, Lebanon Valley 44, F

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

PSUAC Tournament Semifinals

Penn State York 23, Penn State Greather Allegheny 15, 1H

