SPORTS

Monday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
West York vs. Eastern York during YAIAA boys' championship basketball action at York County School of Technology in York Township, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. West York would win the game 56-45. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, Feb. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 5-A First Round

Northeastern at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at West York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 6-A First Round

Lebanon at Central York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAC Tournament Play-in-Game

Lebanon Valley at York, 7 p.m.

PSUAC Tournament Quarterfinal

Penn State Schuylkill at Penn State York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

PSUAC Tournament Quarterfinal

Penn State York at Penn State Lehigh Valley, 6 p.m.

