Monday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, Feb. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 5-A First Round
Northeastern at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at West York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 6-A First Round
Lebanon at Central York, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
MAC Tournament Play-in-Game
Lebanon Valley at York, 7 p.m.
PSUAC Tournament Quarterfinal
Penn State Schuylkill at Penn State York, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
PSUAC Tournament Quarterfinal
Penn State York at Penn State Lehigh Valley, 6 p.m.
