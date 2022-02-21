Monday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, Feb. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 5-A First Round

Northeastern at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at West York, 7 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 6-A First Round

Lebanon at Central York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAC Tournament Play-in-Game

Lebanon Valley at York, 7 p.m.

PSUAC Tournament Quarterfinal

Penn State Schuylkill at Penn State York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

PSUAC Tournament Quarterfinal

Penn State York at Penn State Lehigh Valley, 6 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.