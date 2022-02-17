Thursday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, Feb. 17. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York-Adams Playoff Championship Game

Delone Catholic vs. Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Lehigh Valley, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Pewnn State Lehigh Valley, 8 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.