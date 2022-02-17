Thursday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, Feb. 17. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York-Adams Playoff Championship Game
Delone Catholic vs. Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Lehigh Valley, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Pewnn State Lehigh Valley, 8 p.m.
