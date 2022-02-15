Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
STEVE HEISER
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 15. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York-Adams League Tournament
Semifinals at York Tech
Bermudian Springs vs. Eastern York, 6 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
York at Albright, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
York at Albright, 8 p.m.
