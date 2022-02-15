Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 15. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York-Adams League Tournament

Semifinals at York Tech

Bermudian Springs vs. Eastern York, 6 p.m.

Dallastown vs. Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Albright, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Albright, 8 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.