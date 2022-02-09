Dallastown sophomore with 'huge potential' rolls top series during York-Adams bowling season

BARRY SPARKS

Dallastown sophomore Josh Wolfram had the top series in the York-Adams bowling league.

In December at Lion Bowl, Wolfgram rolled a 769 series on games of 234, 288 and 247.

Central York and Spring Grove finished tied atop the York-Adams standings at 5-1.

The 15-year-old right-hander notched games of 234, 288 and 247. The 288 game and the 769 series are personal bests.

"It was a great day, even if it was a little frustrating," said Wolfram, who averaged 195 in York-Adams competition. "I was very happy, especially since Dallastown won the match."

Wolfram's frustration came in the second game when he reeled off the first 10 strikes, putting a perfect game within reach. As other bowlers stopped to watch him, he tried to clear his head and settle down.

"My heart was pounding," he said. "I tried to tell myself to slow down, but I lost my focus."

A solid 10 pin snapped his strike streak. Although he managed to smile afterward, inwardly he was frustrated and angry. He missed the 10 pin, but quickly regained his composure.

Wolfram, who describes himself as "quiet but competitive," credits his father, Paul, and Dallastown coach Justin Zelger for helping him improve. If he's in a slump, he also will occasionally watch YouTube videos for tips.

"Josh is a technically sound bowler with a strong work ethic and a huge potential for growth," said his coach. "He's very accurate, steady and unflappable. I think great things are ahead for him."

Wolfram said the best bowling advice he ever received is to not let your previous shot affect your next shot.

"The mental game is extremely important, and I'm working on improving that part of my game," he said.

The Dallastown sophomore has enjoyed competing in the fledgling York-

Adams bowling league.

"Representing your school and visiting different centers ramps up the competition," he said. "Plus, I enjoy bowling with my friends and meeting new people. I think everyone in the league had fun. It's been a great experience, and I'm already looking forward to next season."

Looking ahead, Wolfram said his bowling goals are to keep getting better, have fun and see how far he can go in bowling, whether it's competing in collegiately or just recreationally.

League standings and playoff schedule: Here are the final 2022 York-Adams standings: Central York (5-1), Spring Grove (5-1), Kennard-Dale (4-2), Dallastown (3-3), York-Tech (3-3), New Oxford (1-5) and Red Lion (0-6).

Central and Spring Grove were declared co-champs. Central was selected as the York-Adams representative to the District 3 playoffs because it defeated Spring Grove in a head-to-head match.

District competition is Saturday, Feb. 26, at ABC Lanes North in Harrisburg. Regional action is Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at Leisure Lanes in Lancaster and Dutch 222 Lanes in Ephrata. The state tournament is Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, at Dutch 222 Lanes.

