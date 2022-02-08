SPORTS

Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
York Suburban vs. West York during York Suburban boys' basketball tournament championship game action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. West York would win the game 52-30. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Carlisle at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

York Catholic at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Harrisburg Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Susquehannock at West York, 5:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Harrisburg Christian, 6 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.,

Milton Hershey at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Suburban at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at West York, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 8 p.m.

