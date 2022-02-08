Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Carlisle at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
York Catholic at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
York Country Day at Harrisburg Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Susquehannock at West York, 5:30 p.m.
York Country Day at Harrisburg Christian, 6 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.
Central York at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.,
Milton Hershey at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
York Suburban at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at West York, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 8 p.m.
