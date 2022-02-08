Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Carlisle at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

York Catholic at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Harrisburg Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Susquehannock at West York, 5:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Harrisburg Christian, 6 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.,

Milton Hershey at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Suburban at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at West York, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 8 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.