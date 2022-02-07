Julie Miller, Julie Carson excel during York-Adams USBC women's bowling event at Laser Alleys

BARRY SPARKS

Julie Miller of Gettysburg and Julie Carson of York excelled at the York-Adams United States Bowling Congress women's tournament held at Laser Alleys.

Miller and Carson each captured multiple titles.

Miller finished first in handicap singles, handicap all-events and handicap doubles. Carson took top honors in scratch singles and scratch all-events.

Miller set the pace in handicap singles with an 856. Danielle Green of Mechanicsburg placed second and Carson finished third.

Miller teamed with Dianne Sanders to win handicap doubles with a 1,520. Green and Chelsea Poff of York totaled 1,473 to earn second place. Ortanna's Joyce Negley and Lynn Wilt took third with a 1,449.

In handicap all-events, Miller led the pack with a 1,654. Green placed second and Jara Meszaros of Freeland, Maryland, captured third place.

Carson finished first in scratch singles with a 778, while Miller placed second. Christina Hartl of Lancaster garnered third.

In scratch all-events, Carson edged Poff, 1,413 to 1,410, for first place. Miller placed third.

Meszaros teamed with Brooke Bowers of York to earn the top spot in scratch doubles with a 1,342. Melissa Pickett and Kristen Gessner of Hanover finished second, while Green and Poff took third.

For complete results, visit www.yausbc.com.

