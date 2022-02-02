Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

McCaskey at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Northern York at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals

Biglerville at Boiling Springs, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

York Tech at Dallastown (Red Lion Bowling Center), 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

York College at Stevenson, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York College at Stevenson, 8 p.m.

