Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
McCaskey at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
Solanco at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Northern York at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day, 6 p.m.
Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals
Biglerville at Boiling Springs, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
York Tech at Dallastown (Red Lion Bowling Center), 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
York College at Stevenson, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
York College at Stevenson, 8 p.m.
