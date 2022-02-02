As Olympics loom, Summer Britcher talks about regaining love of luge and her broken finger
SPORTS

Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
York Suburban vs. West York during York Suburban boys' basketball tournament championship game action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. West York would win the game 52-30. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

McCaskey at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Northern York at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals

Biglerville at Boiling Springs, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

York Tech at Dallastown (Red Lion Bowling Center), 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

York College at Stevenson, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York College at Stevenson, 8 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. 