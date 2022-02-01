Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 1. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hanover at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

York Suburban vs. Warwick at Hempfield 6 p.m.

Conrad Weiser at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove vs. Carlisle at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Solanco at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

York Suburban-Warwick winner vs. Hempfield-Conestoga Valley winner at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg-Conrad Weiser winner vs. Spring Grove-Carlisle winner at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown-Solanco winner vs. Manheim Twp.-Cumberland Valley winner at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Other Match

Dover at Milton Hershey, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Spring Grove at Central York (Colony Park), 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Dallastown 94, South Western 76, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dallastown 97, South Western 73, F

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Scranton at Penn State York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Scranton at Penn State York, 8 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.