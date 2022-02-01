SPORTS

Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
York Suburban vs. West York during York Suburban boys' basketball tournament championship game action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. West York would win the game 52-30. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 1. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hanover at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

York Suburban vs. Warwick at Hempfield 6 p.m.

Conrad Weiser at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove vs. Carlisle at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Solanco at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

York Suburban-Warwick winner vs. Hempfield-Conestoga Valley winner at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg-Conrad Weiser winner vs. Spring Grove-Carlisle winner at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown-Solanco winner vs. Manheim Twp.-Cumberland Valley winner at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Other Match

Dover at Milton Hershey, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Spring Grove at Central York (Colony Park), 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Dallastown 94, South Western 76, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dallastown 97, South Western 73, F

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Scranton at Penn State York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Scranton at Penn State York, 8 p.m.

