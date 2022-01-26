Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Jan. 26. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Northeastern at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at CD East, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Hanover, 7 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville at York Country Day, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York High at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Dallastown at Hempfield (Leisure Lanes), 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

York College at Lebanon Valley, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York College at Lebanon Valley, 8 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.