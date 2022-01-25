Tuesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Tuesday, Jan. 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at York High, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hanover 43, Fairfield 39, F

Octorara at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Cumberland Valley at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Central York at Kennard-Dale (Red Lion Bowling Center), 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Hazleton, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Hazleton, 8 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.