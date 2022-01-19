Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Wednesday, Jan. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

Central York at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

James Buchanan at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Linden Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Fannett-Metal, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Central York at Hershey (Klick Lewis Arena), 8 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Dallastown (York Ice Arena), 8:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.South Western at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Central York at Red Lion (Red Lion Bowling Center), 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Albright at York College, 6 p.m.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre at Penn State York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Albright at York College, 8 p.m.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre at Penn State York, 8 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.