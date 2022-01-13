Thursday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Thursday, Jan. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

West York at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 5 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 5 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Lititz Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Lititz Christian Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Schuylkill, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Schuylkill, 8 p.m.

