Winter packed with bowling tournament opportunities in York-Adams region

BARRY SPARKS

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Winter is a peak time for bowling tournaments, and the local calendar is filled with them the next couple months.

The Handicap Doubles Series kicks off 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16, with a 9-pin no-tap competition at Colony Park Lanes North. The entry fee is $60 per team and one in four bowlers cash. The series features five tournaments. Any bowler who competes in four of the five is eligible to win the grand prize of $300.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The schedule includes a 3-6-9 format at Lion Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6; 9-pin no-tap at South Hanover Lanes, Sunday, Feb. 27; Best Frame format at Hanover Bowling Centre, Sunday, March 20; and Scotch Doubles at Suburban Bowlerama, Sunday, April 10.

USBC women's event: The York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Women's Tournament is set for 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, and Sunday, Jan. 30, at Laser Alleys.

Competition includes singles, doubles and an optional all-events division. The entry fees are $25 for singles and $50 per team. Squad times are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For an entry form, visit www.yausbc.com.

Senior Match Play: Qualifying for the Senior Match Play Tournament will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Hanover Bowling Centre and 10 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 6, at Suburban Bowlerama.

Bowlers roll four games at each center and the field is cut after eight games. One in three bowlers from each age division (50-59, 60-66 and 67-plus) advance to match play.

Lion Bowl hosts the six-game modified match-play finals at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12. The tournament is sponsored by Regal Plumbing, which has added $1,000 to the prize fund.

For more information, or to register, call Lion Bowl at 244-6215.

Senior Open: The York-Adams USBC Senior Open begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, at Rockwell Lanes in Gettysburg.

The tournament, open to bowlers 50 and older, runs three weekends. Squad times are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with the exception of Sunday, Feb. 19, which has only a 10 a.m. squad.

There are four age divisions for singles (50-55, 56-62, 63-67 and 68-plus) and 6-game and 9-game all-events divisions. Doubles and singles have one division.

The entry fee is $25 per bowler, per event. The tournament is sponsored by Bowlers Supply. Entry forms are available at www.yausbc.com.

Baker Team Tournament: A 5-Person Baker Team Tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 6, at Colony Park Lanes North.

Teams roll 15 Baker-style games and the top three teams advance to the finals. The entry fee is $150 per team and first place is expected to pay $1,000, based on 24 teams. One in four teams cash.

Hawkins event: Hanover Bowling Centre hosts The Elijah Hawkins Memorial Youth Singles Scholarship Tournamen at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

The entry fee is $30 by Jan. 30 and walk-ins are $35. Bowlers roll five games and the winner is determined by total pin fall, with 100% of the prize fund paid out in scholarships.

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.