Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college events for Wednesday, Jan. 12. Scores will be posted as they become available.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

South Western at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at West York, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Wyomissing, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Boiling Springs at Biglerville (North Gym), 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Central Dauphin at Central York (York Ice Arena), 9 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hood at York College, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hood at York College, 8 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.