January volleyball events at York Expo Center expected to bring $5 million to area economy

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Folks in York County may notice lots of visitors in the area this month.

The MLK Volleyball Tournament will be held at the York Expo Center from Saturday through Monday, Jan. 15-17. According to a news release from Explore York's Sport York program, the tournament is expected to bring more than 5,000 participants and spectators into the area. The total estimated benefit to the local economy from the event, according to the news release, is $2.9 million.

In addition, a second volleyball event will run on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 29-30, also at the York Expo Arena. The AAU York Grand Prix Volleyball Tournament is a new event for York County and is expected to bring nearly 4,000 athletes, coaches and spectators to the area. The total estimated benefit to the local economy, according to Sport York, is $2.1 million.

The estimated economic impact for the events includes rental fees for venues and hotel rooms for participants, as well as leisure activities such as visits to restaurants, shops and other attractions.

Sport York says the two combined events will bring an estimated boost to the local economy of $5 million.

The Sport York program is designed to recruit events and generate additional economic impact in York County.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com