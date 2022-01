Wednesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule for York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, Jan. 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Gettysburg at Northern York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Annville-Cleona at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Northeastern at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Hanover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Kennard-Dale at Dallastown (Red Lion Bowling Center), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Cedar Crest at Dallastown (York Ice Arena), 9 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Berks, 3 p.m.

Stevenson at York College, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Stevenson at York College, 6 p.m.

Pratt at Penn State York, 6 p.m.