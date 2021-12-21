Area bowlers earn first-place finishes at state seniors tournament

BARRY SPARKS

One team and four individual bowlers from the York-Adams United States Bowling Congress claimed first-place honors at the Pennsylvania State USBC Senior Open Tournament held in Williamsport.

The One Strike at a Time team of Steve Creswell, Frank Richardson, Charles Bruff and Rob Richardson took first place in the handicap team event. The Rockwell No. 5 team of Bobby Guise, Ronnie Thomas, Bruce McComas and Ed Toddes finished sixth.

Individually, Rich Sanders copped first place in the age 65-69 handicap singles. He also took second in the six-game and nine-game handicap all-events.

Salvatore Chandon garnered first in the age 60-64 handicap singles and six-game and nine-game handicap all-events.

Donald Stahl earned top honors in the six-game and nine-game scratch all-events in the 55-59 age category. He teamed with Bob Richardson to place fifth in scratch open doubles and earned a sixth-place finish in scratch singles.

Barry Gilbert finished first in six-game handicap all-events in the 70-74 age category and eighth in the nine-game scratch all-events.

In other top finishes, Mike Sipple earned second in scratch singles in the 50-54 age division, fifth in six-game scratch all-events and sixth in nine-game scratch all-events. Mike Menges captured second in scratch singles in the 60-64 age category.

Frank Richardson and Stephen Tarbert took third in the Division Two handicap doubles. Tarbert also placed ninth in the six-game handicap all-events in the 50-59 age group.

Walter Toddes finished fourth in handicap singles in the 70-74 age division. He added a third in the nine-game handicap all-events and a fourth in the six-game handicap all-events.

Robert Nace placed fifth in the six-game handicap all-events and ninth in the nine-game handicap all-events in the 60-64 age group. He added a seventh-place finish in handicap singles.

Clarence Lafferty captured fourth place in the six-game handicap all-events in the 70-74 age division, while Bruce McComas placed fourth in the nine-game handicap all-events in the same age category. Mike Wolfrom finished ninth in handicap singles in the 60-64 age group.

Among women, Dianne Sanders claimed fourth in handicap singles in the under-64 age group. She added a fourth in six-game handicap all-events. Christy Feser placed third in nine-game scratch all-events.

For complete results, visit www.bowlpa.com.

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.