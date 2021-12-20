Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, Dec. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Central York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Dover, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
South Western at New Oxford, 7 p.m. PPD UNTIL DEC. 22.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at Beth Tfiloh Damon Community School, 6 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Linville Hill Christian at Christian School of York, 5:30 p.m.
Manheim Central at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Dallastown at Lower Dauphin (Twin Ponds), 6:50 p.m.
Central York at West Shore (Twin Ponds), 7:50 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
St. Petersburg (Fla.) Tournament
York vs. Loras College, 3 p.m.
