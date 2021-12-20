Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, Dec. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Dover, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 7 p.m. PPD UNTIL DEC. 22.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Beth Tfiloh Damon Community School, 6 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Linville Hill Christian at Christian School of York, 5:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Dallastown at Lower Dauphin (Twin Ponds), 6:50 p.m.

Central York at West Shore (Twin Ponds), 7:50 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

St. Petersburg (Fla.) Tournament

York vs. Loras College, 3 p.m.

