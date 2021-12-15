Wednesday's local high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, Dec. 15. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Tech at Middletown, 6:30 p.m.

Dover at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Steel-High, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Donegal at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Widener, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Widener, 8 p.m.

