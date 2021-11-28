With help 'from up above,' emotional Jen Sparks dominates York-Adams bowling event

BARRY SPARKS

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Jen Sparks believes she received a little help "from up above" en route to a dominating performance in the York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Open Championship Tournament, which concluded Nov. 21 at Laser Alleys.

Sparks captured the scratch singles title (795) and finished first in the scratch all-events division (2,275), which includes team, singles and doubles. She also finished first in the handicap all-events division and second in handicap singles.

The 33-year-old right-hander started the day rolling a 722 series in the team event. During a break between the team and doubles events, she found out her grandmother, Judy Elicker, had died.

"I was a mess emotionally," she said. "I tried to process everything. I stepped outside to try and clear my head. I tried to regroup, but it wasn't easy. My teammates and friends were supportive and understanding. I had to dig deep down in order to focus on bowling."

Perfect game: Sparks opened the doubles competition with a string of strikes. When the streak reached 11 in a row, a lot was going through her mind.

"Before I rolled the final ball, I asked Pap (her late grandfather, Mike Elicker) to help me out. It was tough to focus, and I really wasn't thinking about rolling a strike," she said.

She took a deep breath and trusted her Pap. The final strike was solid in the pocket. It was her 19th career perfect game.

"It was extra special," she said.

She closed out the doubles competition with a 758 series. She and her doubles partner, Danny Sneddon, placed eighth in the scratch category.

"Gut feeling:" Prior to rolling the singles event, she told friends she was going to post her highest series of the day.

"It was just a gut feeling," she said.

She tallied games of 252, 265 and 278 for a 795 series.

"Winning singles and all-events felt great. I haven't bowled in tournaments lately, and it felt good to be competitive," said Sparks, who gave birth to twins nine months ago.

Shines in male-dominated field: She accomplished the feat in a male-dominated field. She was one of nine women in a field of 75 bowlers.

"Doing well in an open tournament means a little more," she said. "But, I've been competing against men all my life. I enjoy competing against the best. I think it makes me a better bowler."

Other winners: In other York-Adams USBC action, the BFSA team of John Bailey, Zachary Freet, Kirk Sell and Bradley Anderson earned the handicap team title, while the BowlerMaxx CYA squad of Jerred Poff, Chris Green, Paul Wolfram and Eric Smith secured the scratch team crown.

Chad Zepp and Nathan Klunk teamed up to win the handicap and scratch doubles titles. Doug Kriete Jr. took the handicap singles crown.

For complete results, visit www.yausbc.com.

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.