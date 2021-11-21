York bowler takes home all-events 70-74 championship at state tournament

BARRY SPARKS

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Barry Gilbert of York finished first in the six-game all-events handicap category for bowlers age 70-74 at the Pennsylvania State United States Bowling Congress Senior Tournament held in Williamsport.

He also placed fourth in the scratch category.

In the nine-game all-events competition, Gilbert garnered eighth place in scratch and 13th in handicap.

In singles competition for bowlers age 60-64, Mike Wolfrom of York placed 12th in handicap and 15th in scratch. In the six-game all-events competition, he finished 19th in the handicap category. He garnered 17th place in the nine-game all-events handicap division.

Gilbert and Wolfrom teamed up in the open doubles competition. They finished 34th out of 243 teams in the scratch division.

