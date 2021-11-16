Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, Nov. 16. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

PIAA Class 3-A Semifinal

Spring Grove 3, Bethlehem Catholic 2, F

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

PIAA Class 3-A Semifinal

Lower Dauphin 3, Central York 2, OT

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Brandywine at Penn State York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Brandywine at Penn State York, 8 p.m.

