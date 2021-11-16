Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, Nov. 16. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
PIAA Class 3-A Semifinal
Spring Grove 3, Bethlehem Catholic 2, F
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
PIAA Class 3-A Semifinal
Lower Dauphin 3, Central York 2, OT
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Brandywine at Penn State York, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Brandywine at Penn State York, 8 p.m.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.