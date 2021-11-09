Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, Nov. 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
Central York at Pine Richland, 5 p.m.
PIAA Class 2-A First Round
Susquehannock at Gwynedd Mercy, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
Archbishop Wood at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.
York Suburban at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
PIAA Class 4-A First Round
Dallastown at Hazleton, 4:45 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Harford Community College, 5 p.m.
Johns Hopkins at York, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Harford Community College, 7 p.m.
