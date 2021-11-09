Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, Nov. 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Central York at Pine Richland, 5 p.m.

PIAA Class 2-A First Round

Susquehannock at Gwynedd Mercy, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Archbishop Wood at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

PIAA Class 4-A First Round

Dallastown at Hazleton, 4:45 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Harford Community College, 5 p.m.

Johns Hopkins at York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Harford Community College, 7 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.