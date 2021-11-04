Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Thursday, Nov. 4. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Class 3-A Semifinals
Twin Valley at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Berks Catholic at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals
Littlestown at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Biglerville at Pequea Valley, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
MAC Commonwealth Semifinal
York at Lebanon Valley, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Thaddeus Stevens, 7 p.m.