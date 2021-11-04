Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Thursday, Nov. 4. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 3-A Semifinals

Twin Valley at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Berks Catholic at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals

Littlestown at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Biglerville at Pequea Valley, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

MAC Commonwealth Semifinal

York at Lebanon Valley, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Thaddeus Stevens, 7 p.m.