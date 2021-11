Wednesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is York-Adams schedule of sports events for Wednesday, Nov. 3. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

District 3 Class 3-A Semifinals

Central York at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Consolation Semifinals

Hershey at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

District 3 Class 1-A Consolation Semifinals

Littlestown vs. Annville-Cleona at Palmyra, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Dallastown at Cedar Crest (Klick Lewis Arena), 8:15 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

MAC Tournament Semifinal

Widener at York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

MAC Tournament Semifinal

York at Stevenson, 7 p.m.