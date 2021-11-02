Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, Nov. 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Manheim Central at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Middletown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

West York at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals

Linville Hill Christian at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinals

Hempfield at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Anne Arundel Community College at Penn State York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Anne Arundel Community College at Penn State York, 8 p.m.

