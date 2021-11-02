Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, Nov. 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Manheim Central at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Middletown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
West York at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A Quarterfinals
Linville Hill Christian at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 4-A Semifinals
Hempfield at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Anne Arundel Community College at Penn State York, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Anne Arundel Community College at Penn State York, 8 p.m.
