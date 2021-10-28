Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STAFF REPORT

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, Oct. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

District 3 Class 4-A First Round

Exeter at Central York, 7 p.m.

South Western at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

Schuylkill Valley at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Red Land at West York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Donegal at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Red Land at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Dickinson at York, 7 p.m.