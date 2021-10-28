Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
STAFF REPORT
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, Oct. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
District 3 Class 4-A First Round
Exeter at Central York, 7 p.m.
South Western at Ephrata, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 3-A First Round
Schuylkill Valley at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Red Land at West York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Donegal at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Red Land at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Dickinson at York, 7 p.m.