Wednesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, Oct. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
District 3 Class 3-A First Round
Warwick at Central York, 7 p.m.
Ephrata at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A First Round
Conestoga Valley at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
New Oxford at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 1-A First Round
Biglerville at Annville-Cleona, 4 p.m.
Schuylkill Valley at Littlestown, 6 p.m.
Susquenita at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 1-A Quarterfinals
York Catholic at Mount Calvary Christian, 4 p.m.
Lancaster Country Day at Fairfield, 4 p.m.
Brandywine Heights at Delone Catholic 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Hood at York, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Stevenson at York, 7 p.m.