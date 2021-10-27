SPORTS

Wednesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
Dallastown's Ellie Bailey, aft, and Susquehannock's Kylie VanTassel battle to control the ball during field hockey action at Susquehannock High School in Shrewsbury Township, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The game would end in a 1-1 tie in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, Oct. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

Warwick at Central York, 7 p.m.

Ephrata at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A First Round

Conestoga Valley at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 1-A First Round

Biglerville at Annville-Cleona, 4 p.m.

Schuylkill Valley at Littlestown, 6 p.m.

Susquenita at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 1-A Quarterfinals

York Catholic at Mount Calvary Christian, 4 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Fairfield, 4 p.m.

Brandywine Heights at Delone Catholic 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Hood at York, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Stevenson at York, 7 p.m.