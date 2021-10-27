Wednesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, Oct. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

Warwick at Central York, 7 p.m.

Ephrata at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 2-A First Round

Conestoga Valley at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 1-A First Round

Biglerville at Annville-Cleona, 4 p.m.

Schuylkill Valley at Littlestown, 6 p.m.

Susquenita at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 1-A Quarterfinals

York Catholic at Mount Calvary Christian, 4 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Fairfield, 4 p.m.

Brandywine Heights at Delone Catholic 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Hood at York, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Stevenson at York, 7 p.m.