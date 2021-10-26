Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Oct. 26. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 4-A First Round
Chambersburg at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Warwick, 7 p.m.
J.P. McCaskey at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
South Western at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Manheim Twp. at Central York, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 3-A First Round
Daniel Boone at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Conrad Weiser at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Donegal, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 2-A First Round
Littlestown at Oley Valley, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
District Class 4-A First Round
Central York at Dallastown, 5 p.m.
Northeastern at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 3-A First Round
Susquehannock at ELCO, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
York-Adams League Final
Spring Grove vs. York Suburban at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Non-Tournament Match
York High at York Tech, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
New Oxford vs. Conestoga at Legacy Youth Tennis Center, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Stevenson at York, 7 p.m.
