Wednesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Wednesday, Oct. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

York-Adams Semifinals at Dallastown

Susquehannock vs. Red Lion, 5 p.m.

Central York vs. Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Non-Tournament Game

York Tech at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Boiling Springs at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

District 3 Class 3-A Third-Place Match

Dallastown vs. New Oxford at RCW Athletic Club in Lancaster, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Bishop McDevitt at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Hazelton at Central York, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO

Hazelton at Central York, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Alvernia at York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

York at Hood, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Hood at York, 7 p.m.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.