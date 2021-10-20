SPORTS

Wednesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
Dallastown's Ellie Bailey, aft, and Susquehannock's Kylie VanTassel battle to control the ball during field hockey action at Susquehannock High School in Shrewsbury Township, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The game would end in a 1-1 tie in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Wednesday, Oct. 20. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

York-Adams Semifinals at Dallastown

Susquehannock vs. Red Lion, 5 p.m.

Central York vs. Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Non-Tournament Game

York Tech at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Boiling Springs at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

District 3 Class 3-A Third-Place Match

Dallastown vs. New Oxford at RCW Athletic Club in Lancaster, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Bishop McDevitt at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Hazelton at Central York, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO

Hazelton at Central York, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Alvernia at York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

York at Hood, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Hood at York, 7 p.m.

