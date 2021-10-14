Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 14. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Christian School of York at High Point Baptist, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.
West York at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 6 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 6:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at York High, 4 p.m.
York Country Day at Linden Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 5 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.
James Buchanan at Biglerville, 6 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at Dover, 6 p.m.
Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Christian School of York at New Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at York Tech, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
West York at York High, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Team Tournament
Class 3-A Quarterfinals
New Oxford vs. Hershey at Racquet Club West, 12:30 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Elizabethtown at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Lancaster Bible College at York, 7 p.m.