Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 14. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at High Point Baptist, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.

West York at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 6:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at York High, 4 p.m.

York Country Day at Linden Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 5 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

James Buchanan at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Biglerville at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Christian School of York at New Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at York Tech, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

West York at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

District 3 Team Tournament

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

New Oxford vs. Hershey at Racquet Club West, 12:30 p.m.

Dallastown vs. Elizabethtown at Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Lancaster Bible College at York, 7 p.m.