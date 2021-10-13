Wednesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Wednesday, Oct. 13. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Delone Catholic at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Ephrata at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Susquenita, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day, 4:15 p.m.
York High at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
York Suburban at Lampeter-Strasburg, 4 p.m.
Muhlenberg at York High, 5 p.m.
Octorara at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Fairfield at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Team Tournament
Class 2-A Quarterfinals
West York vs. Trinity at Racquet Club West, noon.
Kennard-Dale vs. Lancaster Country Day at Racquet Club West, 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Central York, Dallastown, Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Reading at Central York, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO
Reading at Central York, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Penn State York at Penn State Scranton, 3 p.m.
Albright at York, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
York at Stevenson, 4 p.m.