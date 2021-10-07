Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Thursday, Oct. 7. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Dallastown 4, Spring Grove 1, F

Red Lion at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

York High at Central York, 5 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 5 p.m.

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 5 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Dover, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at High Point Baptist, 4 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern York at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 5 p.m.

York Suburban at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

York High at Central York, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 7 p.m.

Hanover at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

South Western 2, Littlestown 1, F

Dover at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m.