SPORTS

Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Dallastown's Emma Alex, right, looks on as Central York Ava Myers controls the ball during girls' soccer action at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Dallastown would win the game 2-1. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Thursday, Oct. 7. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Dallastown 4, Spring Grove 1, F

Red Lion at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

York High at Central York, 5 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 5 p.m.

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 5 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Dover, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at High Point Baptist, 4 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern York at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 5 p.m.

York Suburban at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

York High at Central York, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 7 p.m.

Hanover at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

South Western 2, Littlestown 1, F

Dover at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m.