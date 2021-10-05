Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Oct. 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

York Country Day at Alliance Christian, 4 p.m.

Dayspring Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Hanover, 4 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 5 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Dover, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 5:30 p.m.

York Tech at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

York High at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

South Western at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

South Western, New Oxford, Bermudian Springs at York Tech (York Township Community Park), 4 p.m.

Littlestown, Kennard-Dale, Biglerville at Dover, 4:30 p.m.

West York, Eastern York, Delone Catholic, Central York at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

York Catholic, Red Lion, Dallastown at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban, Susquehannock, Northeastern at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

York Tech at Southern Huntington, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Littlestown at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

Linden Hall at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE

West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m.