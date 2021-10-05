Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Oct. 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
York Country Day at Alliance Christian, 4 p.m.
Dayspring Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Hanover, 4 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 5 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Dover at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Biglerville at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Dover, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 5:30 p.m.
York Tech at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
York High at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
South Western at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
South Western, New Oxford, Bermudian Springs at York Tech (York Township Community Park), 4 p.m.
Littlestown, Kennard-Dale, Biglerville at Dover, 4:30 p.m.
West York, Eastern York, Delone Catholic, Central York at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
York Catholic, Red Lion, Dallastown at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
York Suburban, Susquehannock, Northeastern at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
York Tech at Southern Huntington, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Littlestown at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
Linden Hall at York Country Day (York Suburban Middle School), 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE
West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m.