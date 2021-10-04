Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Monday, Oct. 4. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Keystone Cup at Dallastown

Lower Dauphin at Dallastown, 5:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Non-Tournament Games

Christian School of York at Dayspring, 6 p.m.

Dover at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

York Tech at Hanover, 7 p.m.

West Perry at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

South Western at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at West York, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Eastern York at York High, 4 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.

Hanover at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.

Biglerville at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Susquehannock at Northern York, 6:30 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Middletown, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Lancaster CD at York CD, 4:30 p.m.

York High at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Central York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Solanco, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Middletown at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 5 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at Camp Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Harrisburg Academy at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at West York, 4 p.m.

Hanover at York Catholic (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Central York at Cumberland Valley, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO

Central York at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.