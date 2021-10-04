Monday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Monday, Oct. 4. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Keystone Cup at Dallastown
Lower Dauphin at Dallastown, 5:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Christian School of York at Dayspring, 6 p.m.
Dover at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
York Tech at Hanover, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
South Western at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at West York, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Manheim Township at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Trinity at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Eastern York at York High, 4 p.m.
Annville-Cleona at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.
Hanover at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.
Biglerville at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Susquehannock at Northern York, 6:30 p.m.
Central York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Middletown, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lancaster CD at York CD, 4:30 p.m.
York High at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Conestoga Valley at Central York, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Solanco, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Middletown at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 5 p.m.
York Suburban at Dover, 6 p.m.
Biglerville at Camp Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Harrisburg Academy at Littlestown, 4 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at West York, 4 p.m.
Hanover at York Catholic (Penn State York), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Central York at Cumberland Valley, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO
Central York at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.