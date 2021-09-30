Thursday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 30. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

York Country Day at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day, 4:15 p.m.

Chambersburg at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

West York at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dover, 6 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 7 p.m.

Christian School of York at Hanover, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Harrisburg Academy at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Exeter Township, 3:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at Northern York, 4 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Individual Tournament at Briarwood, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State Wilkes-Barre at Penn State York, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL

York at High Point, 7 p.m.