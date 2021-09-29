Wednesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Wednesday, Sept. 29. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Dover at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
Littlestown at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 4 p.m.
York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Lancaster Catholic, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
York Suburban at Trinity, 6:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
York High at West York, 7 p.m.
Dover at Spring Grove (DH), 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Central York at Mechanicsburg, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO
Central York at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
York College at Salisbury, 4 p.m.
Penn State Lehigh Valley at Penn State York, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Juniata at York College, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
DeSales at York College, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL
York at High Point, 7 p.m.