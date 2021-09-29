Wednesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Wednesday, Sept. 29. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Bermudian Springs at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Dover at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

Littlestown at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 4 p.m.

York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Lancaster Catholic, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban at Trinity, 6:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

York High at West York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Spring Grove (DH), 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SOCCER

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Central York at Mechanicsburg, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ WATER POLO

Central York at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

York College at Salisbury, 4 p.m.

Penn State Lehigh Valley at Penn State York, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Juniata at York College, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

DeSales at York College, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL

York at High Point, 7 p.m.