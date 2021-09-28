Tuesday's local sports scoreboard, postponements, cancellations: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams schedule of sports events for Tuesday, Sept. 28. Some events have been postponed or canceled. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

South Western at York High, 4 p.m. CANCELED

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Littlestown, 5 p.m.

Harrisburg Christian at Christian School of York, 5 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

York High at South Western, 5:30 p.m. PPD.

New Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 3:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 5 p.m.

York Country Day at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.

South Western at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

West York at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Eastern York at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

West York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Dallastown at Red Land, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. THURSDAY, SEPT. 30.

York Country Day at West York, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Catholic (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dover, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Spring Grove, Bermudian Springs, Fairfield, Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

West York, Biglerville at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.

York Tech, Eastern York, Dallastown at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban, Red Lion, Dover, New Oxford at Central York (Rudy Park), 4:30 p.m.

York Catholic, South Western, Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Team Tournament at Briarwood, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

York College at NCAA Preview Tournament (Final Day) (Bay Oaks Country Club), 10 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Widener at York College, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL

York at High Point, 7 p.m.