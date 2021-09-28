Dramatic one-ball roll-off decides winner of Mike Elicker Memorial bowling tournament

BARRY SPARKS

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The Mike Elicker Memorial Team Challenge was held Suday at Colony Park Lanes North.

The championship was decided in a one-ball roll-off.

The Hanover Bowling Centre No. 1 team captured the $1,800 victory.

The winning team featured Adam Baer, Josh Coleman, Cody Shoemaker, Ken Noel and Broc Lawrence.

After more than six hours of bowling, the Mike Elicker Memorial Team Challenge winner was determined by a one-ball roll-off Sunday at Colony Park Lanes North.

The Suburban Bowlerama No. 1 team of Eric Smith, Mike Spangler, Chris Green, Terry Miller and Ritchie Wolfe and the Hanover Bowling Centre No. 1 team of Adam Baer, Josh Coleman, Cody Shoemaker, Ken Noel and Broc Lawrence each won one game in the two-match finals.

That necessitated a one-ball roll-off for bragging rights and the $1,800 first prize. Suburban selected former PBA Tour player and southpaw Ritchie Wolfe, while Hanover called on right-hander Adam Baer, who owns more than 100 perfect games.

The tension and suspense was palpable. Wolfe stepped to the line and delivered a pocket shot, but left the 7-9. Baer needed a nine-count to bring home the victory. He delivered a solid strike to unleash the team celebration for the HBC No. 1 outfit.

"It was an exciting finish," Josh Coleman said. "There was a lot of pressure on Adam and Ritchie, but they are accustomed to it. We knew Suburban would be a tough team to beat. Our goal was to finish in the top three to make the stepladder finals, where anything can happen."

Suburban held the upper hand most of the day. It was first after three games of qualifying and won nine of 10 Baker games.

"It's nice to be able to take the traveling trophy to Hanover Bowling Centre," Coleman said. "There are other tournaments that pay more to win, but there's nothing that compares to representing your center and bowling as a team. It's a very special win."

"I wish I would have struck, but I obviously didn't roll the ball as well as I thought," Wolfe said. "I left the 7-9 and that's very unusual for me. It's been a long time since I left the 7-9."

Losing after a long day was disappointing, said Wolfe, who had no qualms with the one-ball roll-off format. "Everyone knew the format going into the tournament," he said. "I love that the team selected me to lead off the roll-off. My adrenaline was definitely pumping. I would like to get the opportunity again."

If both bowlers had tied in the one-ball roll-off, another team member from each team would have been selected to continue. The one-ball roll-off would have continued until one team gained an advantage.

In the semifinals, Hanover Bowling Centre No. 1 defeated the Colony Park Lanes North No. 2 team of Travis Sparks, Jen Sparks, Alex Ludwig, Darrin Armel and Stan Ford-Mazyck in a one-ball roll-off after each team won a Baker game.

Baer and Jen Sparks traded strikes to advance the roll-off. Coleman tallied a nine-count and Ford-Mazyck followed with a seven-count.

"This is a great tournament and we're definitely looking forward to competing next year," Coleman said.

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com.