Thursday's local sports scoreboard, postponements, cancellations: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, Sept. 23. Some events have been postponed or canceled. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Dallastown at Central York, 7 p.m. PPD. 5:30 P.M. FRIDAY, OCT. 8.

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at York High, 4 p.m.

Lititz Christian at York Country Day, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 5 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 5 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

York High at Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

South Western at Red Lion, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. THURSDAY, SEPT. 30.

Dover at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Manheim Township at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Hanover at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Division I Tournament at Hanover Country Club, 1:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

York-Adams Division II Tournament at Cool Creek Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

York Tech at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. CANCELED.

New Oxford at Dover, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Bermudian Springs, Greenwood at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m. CANCELED.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State York at Notre Dame of Maryland, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL

Southern Maryland at York, 4 p.m. (DH)