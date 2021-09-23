Thursday's local sports scoreboard, postponements, cancellations: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, Sept. 23. Some events have been postponed or canceled. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Dallastown at Central York, 7 p.m. PPD. 5:30 P.M. FRIDAY, OCT. 8.
York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at York High, 4 p.m.
Lititz Christian at York Country Day, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 5 p.m.
Littlestown at Hanover, 5 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Christian School of York at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
York High at Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Central York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
South Western at Red Lion, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. THURSDAY, SEPT. 30.
Dover at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
Manheim Township at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Hanover at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
Dover at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
York-Adams Division I Tournament at Hanover Country Club, 1:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.
York-Adams Division II Tournament at Cool Creek Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
York Tech at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. CANCELED.
New Oxford at Dover, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Bermudian Springs, Greenwood at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m. CANCELED.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Penn State York at Notre Dame of Maryland, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southern Maryland at York, 4 p.m. (DH)