Thursday's local sports scoreboard, postponements, cancellations: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Spring Grove's Nevaeh Wolfe serves against Dallastown during girls' volleyball action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, Sept. 23. Some events have been postponed or canceled. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Dallastown at Central York, 7 p.m. PPD. 5:30 P.M. FRIDAY, OCT. 8.

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at York High, 4 p.m.

Lititz Christian at York Country Day, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 5 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 5 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at Lancaster County Christian, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

York High at Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

South Western at Red Lion, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. THURSDAY, SEPT. 30.

Dover at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Manheim Township at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Hanover at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Division I Tournament at Hanover Country Club, 1:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

York-Adams Division II Tournament at Cool Creek Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

York Tech at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. CANCELED.

New Oxford at Dover, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Bermudian Springs, Greenwood at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m. CANCELED.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State York at Notre Dame of Maryland, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL

Southern Maryland at York, 4 p.m. (DH)