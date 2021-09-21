Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
SPORTS

Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Red Lion's Isabel Walker, left, and Rylee Oliphant chase Dallastown's Maggie Groh during soccer action at Dallastown Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Bill Kalina photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Sept. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Dallastown 4, York High 0, F

New Oxford 6, West York 0, F

Fairfield 3, Harrisburg Academy 1, F

Hanover 2, Delone Catholic 1, F

Lititz Christian at Christian School of York, 5 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

South Western 2, Dover 0, F

Dallastown 12, York High 0, F

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.

Dover at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 6:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7 p.m.

West York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

New Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

York High at West York, 7 p.m.

York Tech at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

At Northeastern: Team Results: Boys: 1. Red Lion, 4-0. 2. Northeastern, 3-1. 3. Delone Catholic, 2-2. 4. York Tech, 1-3. 5. Biglerville, 0-4. Girls: 1. Northeastern, 4-0. 2. Red Lion, 3-1. 3. Delone Catholic, 2-2. 4. York Tech, 0-3. 5. Biglerville, 0-3. Individual Winners: Boys: Northeastern's Cole Perry, 16:45. Girls: Northeastern's Bella Treglia, 21:09.

York Catholic, Susquehannock, Eastern York, Bermudian Springs at Dover, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove, Littlestown, York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

West York, Fairfield at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Central York, Gettysburg, South Western at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Division II Tournament at Briarwood Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Bishop McDevitt at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Hershey 5, Susquehannock 0, F

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Penn State Brandywine 7, Penn State York 0, F

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State York at Rosemont College, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.