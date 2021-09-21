Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Sept. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Dallastown 4, York High 0, F
New Oxford 6, West York 0, F
Fairfield 3, Harrisburg Academy 1, F
Hanover 2, Delone Catholic 1, F
Lititz Christian at Christian School of York, 5 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
South Western 2, Dover 0, F
Dallastown 12, York High 0, F
Hanover at Delone Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.
Dover at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Biglerville at Littlestown, 6 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 6:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 7 p.m.
West York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
York High at West York, 7 p.m.
York Tech at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Dover at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
At Northeastern: Team Results: Boys: 1. Red Lion, 4-0. 2. Northeastern, 3-1. 3. Delone Catholic, 2-2. 4. York Tech, 1-3. 5. Biglerville, 0-4. Girls: 1. Northeastern, 4-0. 2. Red Lion, 3-1. 3. Delone Catholic, 2-2. 4. York Tech, 0-3. 5. Biglerville, 0-3. Individual Winners: Boys: Northeastern's Cole Perry, 16:45. Girls: Northeastern's Bella Treglia, 21:09.
York Catholic, Susquehannock, Eastern York, Bermudian Springs at Dover, 4:30 p.m.
Spring Grove, Littlestown, York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
West York, Fairfield at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Central York, Gettysburg, South Western at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
York-Adams Division II Tournament at Briarwood Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop McDevitt at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Hershey 5, Susquehannock 0, F
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Penn State Brandywine 7, Penn State York 0, F
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Penn State York at Rosemont College, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.