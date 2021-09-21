Tuesday's local sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Sept. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Dallastown 4, York High 0, F

New Oxford 6, West York 0, F

Fairfield 3, Harrisburg Academy 1, F

Hanover 2, Delone Catholic 1, F

Lititz Christian at Christian School of York, 5 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

South Western 2, Dover 0, F

Dallastown 12, York High 0, F

Hanover at Delone Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.

Dover at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 6:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7 p.m.

West York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

New Covenant Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

York High at West York, 7 p.m.

York Tech at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

At Northeastern: Team Results: Boys: 1. Red Lion, 4-0. 2. Northeastern, 3-1. 3. Delone Catholic, 2-2. 4. York Tech, 1-3. 5. Biglerville, 0-4. Girls: 1. Northeastern, 4-0. 2. Red Lion, 3-1. 3. Delone Catholic, 2-2. 4. York Tech, 0-3. 5. Biglerville, 0-3. Individual Winners: Boys: Northeastern's Cole Perry, 16:45. Girls: Northeastern's Bella Treglia, 21:09.

York Catholic, Susquehannock, Eastern York, Bermudian Springs at Dover, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove, Littlestown, York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

West York, Fairfield at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Central York, Gettysburg, South Western at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Division II Tournament at Briarwood Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Bishop McDevitt at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Hershey 5, Susquehannock 0, F

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Penn State Brandywine 7, Penn State York 0, F

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Penn State York at Rosemont College, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.