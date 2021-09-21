Many of York County's top bowlers set to compete in Mike Elicker Memorial Team Challenge

BARRY SPARKS

The Mike Elicker Memorial Team Challenge is set for Sunday.

The event will be held at Colony Park Lanes North.

A team from Suburban Bowlerama is the defending champion.

Ten teams will compete in the event, with a top prize of $1,800.

The best teams learn from their victories, as well as their defeats.

That's what the Suburban Bowlerama team of Brandon Hinderer, Greg Bruff, Kevin Sollenberger, Kevin Appnel and Mark Fuhrman has done.

Last year, the team staged an impressive charge when it rallied from a 277-pin deficit after three games of qualifying to win 11 of 12 Baker matches en route to the Mike Elicker Memorial Team Challenge title.

The Suburban squad will defend its title at 9 a.m. Sunday at Colony Park Lanes North. Many of the top bowlers in York County will compete in the event.

"We learned some things from last year that we hope to apply this year," Kevin Appnel said. "We were in sixth place after qualifying, but we didn't panic. With this format, you are never really out of it. You have to take it one frame at a time."

"I think we learned we need to communicate better and help each other out more during qualifying so we don't get in a big hole," Brandon Hinderer said.

The format: The Team Challenge format consists of three games of qualifying followed by 10 games of Baker match play. Under Baker rules, each bowler rolls two frames per game. The first bowler rolls frames one and six, the second bowler rolls frames two and seven, and so forth. Teams receive 30 bonus pins for a win and 15 bonus pins for a tie.

After Baker match play, the top three teams advance to stepladder finals, which consists of two games of match play. If teams tie at one game each, a one-ball sudden-death roll-off will be held.

"The format makes this a particularly challenging tournament," Hinderer said. "Since each bowler only rolls two frames per game in Baker play, you have to increase your focus and concentration. You don't want to let your team down."

Ten teams will compete in this year's event, which is sponsored by Real Estate Exposures. First place is worth $1,800.

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com.

The teams are as follows:

South Hanover No. 1

Randy Seibert, Paul Johnson, Chad Bupp, Nick Ryncewicz, Brent Hunter.

South Hanover No. 2

Nate Klunk, Joe Davis, Randy Werner, Jeremy Hardesty, Guy Johnson.

Hanover Bowling Centre No. 1

Ken Noel, Josh Coleman, Cody Shoemaker, Broc Lawrence, Adam Baer.

Hanover Bowling Centre No. 2

Addison Leisher, Dave Dusman, Charlie Barnes, Dan Noel, Chris Bowlin.

Colony Park North No. 1

Jerred Poff, Andrew Koicuba, Jacob Hawkins, Andy Carson, Rick Graham.

Colony Park North No. 2

Travis Sparks, Alex Ludwig, Stan Ford-Mazyck, Darrin Armel, Jen Sparks.

Suburban Bowlerama No. 1

Eric Smith, Mike Spangler, Chris Green, Terry Miller, Ritchie Wolfe.

Suburban Bowlerama No. 2

Kevin Sollenberger, Brandon Hinderer, Mark Fuhrman, Greg Bruff, Kevin Appnel.

Suburban Bowlerama No. 3

Bill Kuntz, Branden Maxfield, Steve Burkins, Brian Arnold, Eddie Pritchard.

Lion Bowl No. 1

Dave Zelger, Tim Zelger, Chris Lakatosh, Andrew Miller, Matt Grove.