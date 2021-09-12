Local golfer earns a breakthrough triumph at the Champion of Champions event

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Steve Gekas won the Champion of Champions golf tournament at The Bridges on Sunday.

Gekas shot a 1-under-par 71 to win the tournament.

It was Gekas' first-ever York County Amateur Golf Association championship.

ABBOTSTOWN – Steve Gekas almost never plays golf three out of four days.

With a busy life, an extra day of golf cuts into a number of his personal and professional responsibilities.

Sunday, however, was an exception.

Gekas participated in the York County Amateur Golf Association’s Champion of Champions tournament presented by Etzweiler Family Funeral Services at The Bridges Golf Club near Abbottstown in Adams County.

Admitting he was maybe a little tired, playing golf for a third time since Thursday, Gekas certainly didn’t play like it.

Gekas outperformed a field of more than 20 golfers in the men’s open division. The 54 year-old carded just one bogey to go with two birdies, the last of which came on No. 18, to secure his first-ever YCAGA victory with a 1-under-par 71 score.

“This is my first YCAGA championship, which I’m happy to say,” Gekas said. “It’s a huge honor. There are a lot of great players in the county and to come out on top is a real big honor.”

The event is limited to past winners of YCAGA or local club championships.

Putting was key: The key to his success was his efficient use of the putter. In most events, Gekas has a few holes where he typically needs three putts. Sunday, he never three-putted and just missed out on an eagle on the final hole of his round.

“The greens were fast,” he said. “And I had about five or six putts where I was above the hole, which is not somewhere you want to be at The Bridges. But I managed to nestle those up pretty close and not have any three putts. I think that really was the difference.”

Gekas only became aware he was in contention after finishing up on No. 12. A two-time club champion at Regents’ Glen Country Club, Gekas didn’t figure that even par, which is where he was at the time, would hold up.

After finishing up his round, he waited for about an hour before the final groups completed their rounds. Checking the leaderboard on the television screens inside the club or on his phone, it did surprise Gekas that the scores were all over par.

“I had a feeling I would be up there,” he said, noting he finished near the top in his previous three Champion of Champions tournaments. “But I didn’t think I would be in the lead.”

Praising the organizers: Gekas gave high praise to the work that Bob Ruby and YCAGA president Dave Bennett did to run the tour this summer in a difficult time with COVID-19 still in force.

“Dave and Bob run the YCAGA and they do a lot of hard work to keep this going,” Gekas said. “Without their involvement and the involvement of the sponsor, Etzweiler Family Funeral Services, we wouldn’t have an opportunity to have days like this and the fact that we’re able to still go out there and have an organized tournament is very nice.”

Other contenders and women's results: Matthew Wise finished second with a 1-over 73, while Nick Geiman and Kory Trout tied for third with 2-over 74s. Don Dimoff was fifth at 75.

Rebecca Ream-Weigle won the women’s open division with an 82, five strokes ahead of runner-up Jocelyn Abel.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.