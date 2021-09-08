Wednesday's high school sports scoreboard: Live updates

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Sept. 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Northeastern at Dover, 3:30 p.m.

West York at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

Central York at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Littlestown at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

More:Three unbeaten teams left in York-Adams D-I girls' tennis, plus other Tuesday prep results

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Linden Hall at Hanover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

High Point Baptist at York Country Day, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 4:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

West York at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.

READ MORE: New Oxford-South Western football battle to feature neighboring rivals and 2-0 teams

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

McDaniel 1, York 0, F

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

York at Elizabethtown, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Rowan at York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

York at Stevenson, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.