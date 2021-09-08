Wednesday's high school sports scoreboard: Live updates
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Sept. 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Northeastern at Dover, 3:30 p.m.
West York at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at York Catholic (Penn State York), 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
Central York at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at York Suburban, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Littlestown at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Linden Hall at Hanover, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
High Point Baptist at York Country Day, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 4:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
West York at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
McDaniel 1, York 0, F
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
York at Elizabethtown, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Rowan at York, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
York at Stevenson, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
