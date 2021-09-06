York-Adams USBC Hall of Fame to add two new members

BARRY SPARKS

The York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame will soon have two new members.

Scott Strickler is being inducted for his bowling ability. He has 16 perfect games.

Mike Slatky is being inducted for his meritorious service to the sport locally.

Scott Strickler and Mike Slatky will be inducted into the York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Porters Fire Hall near Spring Grove.

Strickler, who has been bowling for nearly 40 years, is being inducted for bowling ability. He has 16 perfect games and seven 800 series, including a high of 832. His high average is 236.

One of his career highlights occurred two years ago when he rolled a pair of 300s and an 816 in one evening at Colony Park Lanes North. He also has recorded 300s and 800s at East Lincoln and Suburban Bowlerama.

The right-hander has made the BowlerMaxx York County Match Play Championship finals four times. In 2015, he was the only senior to qualify for match play.

Strickler won the 2017 York County Senior Class D scratch all-events title with a 2,181 total. In 2016, he finished fifth in the York County Senior Match Play Tournament.

Over the years, he has competed in numerous local, state and national tournaments.

Meritorious service: Slatky is being inducted for meritorious service.

He has been involved with the York-Adams USBC for nearly 20 years. During his time as a board member, he has served as president and vice president.

During the American Bowling Congress/USBC transition period, Slatky was elected to the transition team. He helped write the USBC application. As a result, the association was awarded first-place national honors for best outreach program in the nation.

He served as the first president of the York-Adams USBC. While serving with other board members, he helped secure multiple state youth events, along with the Pennsylvania State Bowling Association annual conference and the PSBA Championships held in 2010.

He also has been involved with coordinating bylaws, the USBC Learn to Bowl program and the Professional Bowlers Association Sport Leagues.

On the lanes, Slatky owns more than 10 perfect games and a high series of 806. His high average is 225. He is a bronze- and silver-certified USBC coach.

Tickets for the York-Adams USBC dinner/dance are available at area bowling centers.

