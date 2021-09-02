Dover High grad wins two York County club titles during strong five-week golf stretch

STEVE HEISER

Dover High grad Logan Snyder won two York County club titles during a five-week stretch.

Snyder won his crowns at Grandview and Briarwood golf clubs.

Snyder is a team captain for the Penn State York golf team.

It’s been a championship summer for Logan Snyder.

The Dover High School graduate recently captured two different York County club titles within a five-week stretch.

Snyder captured the Grandview Club Championship on July 24-25 with scores of 67 and 73 on the par-72 track near Dover. Dan Whiteley was the runner-up, finishing two shots back on scores of 71 and 71. It was Snyder’s second Grandview crown after also winning the championship in 2019.

Then, on Aug. 28, Snyder took his first Briarwood Club Championship with a 4-under-68, which was one shot better than Tim Elliott. During his title round on the course near West York, Snyder was 1-over par after five holes, but then proceeded to birdie four straight holes from No. 6 through No. 9.

“Winning two club championships within a couple weeks was certainly special but I wouldn't call it the highlight of my golfing career,” Snyder said. “I play this game for the sheer love of it. I don't play with the feeling of having to win and having a low score. I play because I love the game. I love competing and testing myself against some of the best players.”

Snyder said a team accomplishment back in high school may be his most significant golf memory.

“Leading my high school team in 2016 to our first division title in school history is probably at the top of my list,” he said. “Golf is such an independent sport, it's an amazing feeling to achieve something as a team. To know that even though you played individually, it was a team effort to achieve that.”

Snyder also said he enjoys the family aspect of golf.

“Golf is a big part of my family's life. It's what we do,” he said. “Our summers revolve around it and we wouldn't have it any other way.”

Snyder, 21, is a junior at Penn State York, where he’s a captain on the golf team. Previously, he attended Harrisburg Area Community College before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the HACC golf seasons.

At PSY, he’s majoring in business management/marketing, but he said he’s hoping to delve into the golf industry once he graduates.

“I plan, within the coming years, to take my playing ability test and start my work toward becoming a certified PGA teaching pro,” he said.

GOLF NOTES

Champion of Champions up next: The next event on the York County Amateur Golf Association schedule is the Etzweiler Family Funeral Services Champion of Champions.

The tournament is set for Sunday, Sept. 12, at The Bridges Golf Club near Abbottstown.

It’s an invitation-only event. All past champions of a YCAGA event (men’s and women’s) and all current and past club champions and senior club champions from a current YCAGA member clubs are eligible.

The individual stroke-play 18-hole tournament will have three divisions: open, senior (50-64) and super senior (65 and over).

Ace at Briarwood: Bill Simms had a hole-in-one at Briarwood East on June 8.

He used a pitching-wedge on the 145-yard 14th hole. It was witnessed by Mike Kurash, Mike Gemmill and John Guresh.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.