York teen attracting some national attention for her bowling exploits

Maribeth Baker, a 16-year-old York bowler, is attracting some national attention.

The teen has built an impressive bowling resume competing in some high-caliber state, regional and national tournaments.

A number of colleges are scouting Baker, who competes in the Saturday morning youth league at Colony Park Lanes North. She achieved her biggest accomplishment from Aug. 13-15, when she captured the Storm Youth Championships overall title for girls 18 and under at Laurel Lanes in Howell, New Jersey.

"It was very exciting," she said. "We bowled on three demanding patterns. It's my second SYC title (she won a Tennessee event in 2020) and it means so much to me because of the intense competition."

Big events looming: This coming weekend, Baker is scheduled to compete in the Parker Bohn III Junior Professional Bowlers Association Tour East Region Qualifier at Howell, New Jersey.

The top two boys and girls in each division advance to the national tournament, which will be held in conjunction with a PBA Tour stop. The location and dates will be announced later. The national tournament, with the top prize of a $7,500 scholarship, will be televised on Fox Sports One.

Baker, who is coached by Megan McGinley, a Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour member, also plans to compete in the Storm Youth Championships in Wichita, Kansas, from Sept. 10-12. During that time, she'll visit Wichita State University and Ottawa University.

The right-hander is excited about the prospect of earning a scholarship and competing on a college bowling team.

"A couple of colleges have already expressed an interest in me," said Baker, a junior in high school. "There are plenty of college coaches at tournaments like the Storm Youth Championships. Having coaches in the audience doesn't affect me. I don't feel any extra pressure. I'm use to being watched."

Busy and eventful year: This has been a busy and fruitful year for Baker. She kicked it off by rolling her first sanctioned 300 game in January. She also won the Pennsylvania State Pepsi Girls' 18-and-Under Scratch Championship, finished second in the Pennsylvania United States Bowling Congress Youth Open in the girls' scratch category and posted the high average for girls on the Pennsylvania Junior Bowlers Tour.

"My goal is to keep getting better and moving up in the bowling world," said Baker, who averaged 210 last season. "I'm working with my coach (Megan McGinley) on improving my physical game. Competing in high-caliber tournaments is really important, if you want to make a name for yourself."

Getting an early start: Baker started bowling when she was 7 years old.

When she was 11, she started to compete in tournaments and work with a bowling coach.

"Ever since I was 13, the only thing I wanted to do is bowl," said Baker, who aspires to compete on the PWBA Tour. "I love everything about bowling — the atmosphere, traveling and meeting new friends."

The teen has set plenty of goals and she's achieved most of them. Looking ahead, she said: "My main focus is to take advantage of every opportunity I have."

